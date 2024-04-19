CE meets International Association of Prosecutors Vice President to bolster cooperation

MACAU, April 19 - The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, met with Vice President of the International Association of Prosecutors, Mr Manuel Pinheiro Freitas. Both sides exchanged views on issues such as continued cooperation in the judicial and legal fields.

The Chief Executive welcomed Mr Freitas and his delegation during the meeting on Thursday (18 April) at the Government Headquarters in Macao. Mr Ho expressed his congratulations in relation to the successful staging in Macao of what was the 57th Executive Committee Meeting of the International Association of Prosecutors.

Mr Ho said that in the process of implementing the “One country, two systems” principle with Macao characteristics, the judicial institutions in the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) had strictly fulfilled their duties in accordance with the law, playing an important role in safeguarding social stability.

The Chief Executive also mentioned that Macao’s public security environment remained favourable, amid a continuous increase in the number of visitors to Macao. It was expected this year the number would exceed 30 million. The MSAR Government hoped to showcase to the international community – as travellers visited from various places and shared their personal experiences of Macao – the sound momentum of Macao’s development in various sectors.

Mr Freitas expressed his gratitude to the Chief Executive for taking the time to meet with him and his delegation. He mentioned that during this visit, he fully experienced the unique cultural atmosphere of Macao, its harmonious society, and its friendly people. He also said he was delighted to witness the new developments in, and achievements of, Macao, particularly the ongoing process of promoting the city’s appropriate economic diversification.

Mr Freitas said that the main purpose of his visit was to participate in the 57th Executive Committee Meeting of the International Association of Prosecutors, noting it had been successfully concluded. He believed that this Executive Committee Meeting would further expand Macao’s connections with the international community.

Also present at Thursday’s meeting were the Public Prosecutor-General, Mr Ip Son Sang, and representatives from the International Association of Prosecutors.