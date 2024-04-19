Money Transfer Agencies

Revolutionizing Finances: Money Transfer Agencies Market Poised to Surge to $65,873.02 Billion by 2032 with a 16.2% CAGR

Some money transfer agencies are exploring blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin for cross-border transactions.” — Allied Market Research

NEW CASTLE, WILMINGTON, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Money Transfer Agencies Market by Service Type (Money Transfer and Currency Exchange), and End User (Business and Individual): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032". According to the report, the global money transfer agencies industry generated $14.9 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $65.9 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 16.2% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The growth in digitalization in the financial sector is driving the demand for the money transfer agencies market. In addition, the integration of blockchain and cryptocurrency is expected to fuel the growth of the market in upcoming years. Furthermore, increasing demand for cross-border transactions is propelling the growth of the market.

"𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝒎𝒐𝒏𝒆𝒚 𝒕𝒓𝒂𝒏𝒔𝒇𝒆𝒓 𝒂𝒈𝒆𝒏𝒄𝒊𝒆𝒔 𝒎𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕 𝒉𝒂𝒔 𝒈𝒓𝒐𝒘𝒏 𝒔𝒊𝒈𝒏𝒊𝒇𝒊𝒄𝒂𝒏𝒕𝒍𝒚 𝒊𝒏 𝒓𝒆𝒄𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝒚𝒆𝒂𝒓𝒔 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒊𝒔 𝒆𝒙𝒑𝒆𝒄𝒕𝒆𝒅 𝒕𝒐 𝒃𝒐𝒐𝒔𝒕 𝒔𝒊𝒈𝒏𝒊𝒇𝒊𝒄𝒂𝒏𝒕𝒍𝒚 𝒊𝒏 𝒖𝒑𝒄𝒐𝒎𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒚𝒆𝒂𝒓𝒔 𝒐𝒘𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒕𝒐 𝒓𝒊𝒔𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒅𝒆𝒎𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒇𝒐𝒓 𝒓𝒆𝒎𝒊𝒕𝒕𝒂𝒏𝒄𝒆 𝒔𝒆𝒓𝒗𝒊𝒄𝒆𝒔. 𝑭𝒖𝒓𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒓, 𝒂𝒔 𝒄𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒓𝒂𝒍 𝒃𝒂𝒏𝒌𝒔 𝒆𝒙𝒑𝒍𝒐𝒓𝒆 𝑪𝑩𝑫𝑪𝒔, 𝒎𝒐𝒏𝒆𝒚 𝒕𝒓𝒂𝒏𝒔𝒇𝒆𝒓 𝒂𝒈𝒆𝒏𝒄𝒊𝒆𝒔 𝒂𝒓𝒆 𝒎𝒐𝒏𝒊𝒕𝒐𝒓𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒅𝒆𝒗𝒆𝒍𝒐𝒑𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒔 𝒊𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒊𝒔 𝒔𝒑𝒂𝒄𝒆, 𝒂𝒔 𝑪𝑩𝑫𝑪𝒔 𝒄𝒐𝒖𝒍𝒅 𝒑𝒐𝒕𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒊𝒂𝒍𝒍𝒚 𝒓𝒆𝒔𝒉𝒂𝒑𝒆 𝒄𝒓𝒐𝒔𝒔-𝒃𝒐𝒓𝒅𝒆𝒓 𝒕𝒓𝒂𝒏𝒔𝒂𝒄𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏𝒔"

The money transfer segment is projected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

By service type, the money transfer segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global money transfer agencies' market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period, as customers are seeking faster cross-border transactions, and money transfer agencies are responding with real-time or instant transfer options to meet this demand. In addition, transparency in fee structures and exchange rates is a key customer expectation. However, the currency exchange segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 16.2% from 2023 to 2032, as money transfer agencies are increasingly offering digital currency exchange services through online platforms and mobile apps, enabling customers to convert currencies conveniently and quickly.

The individual segment is projected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By end user, the individual segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global money transfer agencies market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to many money transfer agencies are integrating with popular mobile wallet services, enabling users to receive funds directly into their digital wallets.

North America is expected to maintain its dominance by 2032

By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global money transfer agencies market revenue, as various people in North America use money transfer agencies to send funds to family members and friends in other countries. These agencies provide a convenient and often cost-effective way to transfer money internationally, which is particularly important for immigrants and expatriates. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 19.3% from 2022 to 2032 and is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the Asia-Pacific region, where remittances represent a substantial use of money transfer companies. Many people who work overseas send money to their families. A dependable and practical method of facilitating these international transfers is through money transfer companies.

Leading Market Players: -

Ria Financial Services

Skrill

MoneyGram

SMALL WORLD FINANCIAL SERVICES

Remitly, Inc.

Xoom Corporation (Paypal)

Wise Payments Limited

WorldRemit

The Western Union

XE.com Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of key players in the global money transfer agencies market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others, to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the money transfer agencies market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing money transfer agencies market share.

Market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the money transfer agencies' market size segmentation assists to determine the prevailing merchant banking services market opportunity.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global money transfer agencies' market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Money Transfer Agencies Market Report Highlights

Aspects Details

By Service Type

Money Transfer

Currency Exchange

By End User

Individual

Business

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

