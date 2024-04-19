Container Glass Market Size Expansion to Drive Significant Revenues in the Future

Container Glass Market Growth

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The container glass market is projected to grow significantly from 2021 to 2030, with a CAGR of 6.7%, reaching $155.9 billion by 2030. Key factors driving this growth include increased demand from the food & beverage and pharmaceutical sectors, despite environmental concerns associated with manufacturing. Opportunities arise with the emergence of lightweight container glass products.

Prime Determinants of Growth:

- Growth driven by demand from food & beverage and pharmaceutical sectors.

- Environmental concerns pose a challenge, but opportunities arise with lightweight products.

COVID-19 Impact:

- Temporary closures during lockdowns reduced demand, especially in food & beverage and construction sectors.

- Post-pandemic recovery expected with increased demand from healthcare, e-commerce, and food & beverage industries.

Segment Analysis:

- Press & blow method dominates, especially in reusable bottles for foods & beverages.

- Narrow neck press & blow segment expected to see the highest growth due to alcoholic beverage packaging.

- Food & beverage segment maintains its lead, driven by increased utilization for storage and premium alcoholic beverages.

- Pharmaceuticals segment to witness significant growth due to increased adoption of glass-based packaging for medicines.

Regional Analysis:

- Asia-Pacific leads in revenue share, with sectors like pharmaceuticals and food & beverage driving demand.

- Europe & North America follow closely, with significant growth expected.

- Asia-Pacific projected to witness the fastest growth rate due to demand across multiple sectors.

Key Players:

Leading companies include Amcor Limited, FrigoGlass, Owens-Illinois Inc., Consol Glass Pty Ltd., Central Glass Co. Ltd., Vitro S.A.B de C.V., Vidrala, and Hindusthan National Glass Industries Limited.

