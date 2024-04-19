Nonwoven Fabrics Market Emerging Players May Yields New Opportunities

Increased demand for nonwovens in healthcare industry, growing demand for nonwoven fabrics in textile industry

— David Correa

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently released a comprehensive report titled "Nonwoven Fabrics Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". The report projects significant growth in the nonwoven fabrics market, with a forecasted CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2030. Here's a summary of the prime determinants, the impact of COVID-19, key segments, and regional insights highlighted in the report:

Prime Determinants of Growth:

- Increased demand in healthcare and textile industries.
- Demand for lightweight materials in transportation.
- Challenges include raw material availability and price volatility.
- New technologies present growth opportunities.

COVID-19 Scenario:

- Pandemic drives increased demand for nonwoven hygiene products.
- Nonwoven fabrics crucial for manufacturing face masks, gowns, and medical essentials.
- Positive impact on the global nonwoven fabrics market.

Key Segments:

- Durables segment led the market in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance.
- Hygiene segment held the largest share in 2020 and is projected to continue leading.
- Building & construction segment expected to witness significant growth due to rising construction spending.

Regional Insights:

- Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America dominated the market in 2020.
- Asia-Pacific expected to witness the fastest growth rate from 2021 to 2030.
- Factors driving growth include improving global economy and rising domestic demand.

Leading Market Players:

- Ahlstrom-Munksjo
- Berry Global Inc.
- Kimberly-Clark Corporation
- Glatfelter
- DuPont
- Toray Industries Inc.
- Lydall Inc.
- Fitesa
- Suominen Corporation
- Johns Manville

