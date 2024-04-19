Nonwoven Fabrics Market Emerging Players May Yields New Opportunities

Nonwoven Fabrics Market Emerging Players

Increased demand for nonwovens in healthcare industry, growing demand for nonwoven fabrics in textile industry, demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient transportation vehicles drive the growth.” — David Correa

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently released a comprehensive report titled "Nonwoven Fabrics Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". The report projects significant growth in the nonwoven fabrics market, with a forecasted CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2030. Here's a summary of the prime determinants, the impact of COVID-19, key segments, and regional insights highlighted in the report:

Prime Determinants of Growth:

- Increased demand in healthcare and textile industries.

- Demand for lightweight materials in transportation.

- Challenges include raw material availability and price volatility.

- New technologies present growth opportunities.

COVID-19 Scenario:

- Pandemic drives increased demand for nonwoven hygiene products.

- Nonwoven fabrics crucial for manufacturing face masks, gowns, and medical essentials.

- Positive impact on the global nonwoven fabrics market.

Key Segments:

- Durables segment led the market in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance.

- Hygiene segment held the largest share in 2020 and is projected to continue leading.

- Building & construction segment expected to witness significant growth due to rising construction spending.

Regional Insights:

- Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America dominated the market in 2020.

- Asia-Pacific expected to witness the fastest growth rate from 2021 to 2030.

- Factors driving growth include improving global economy and rising domestic demand.

Leading Market Players:

- Ahlstrom-Munksjo

- Berry Global Inc.

- Kimberly-Clark Corporation

- Glatfelter

- DuPont

- Toray Industries Inc.

- Lydall Inc.

- Fitesa

- Suominen Corporation

- Johns Manville

