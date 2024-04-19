Police will take stern action against anyone who disturb the counting process

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) will take stern action against anyone who intends to disturb the counting process at different counting venues in the country.

RSIPF Commissioner Mr. Mostyn Mangau said we have done and exercised our democratic rights in casting our votes for our preferred candidates during the polling day was very peaceful. I am looking forward for peaceful days ahead as we continue with the counting process.

Commissioner Mostyn Mangau appeals to everyone to respect the counting process and accept the outcome of the results. He urges everyone to remain calm and allow the responsible electoral officials to freely do their mandated duties.

“Our security partners are here to support the RSIPF officers at different counting venues to provide security and are also on the road on patrols to provide high visibility,” says Commissioner Mangau.

The police chief said we will not tolerate any anti-social behaviour or criminal activities to disrupt the counting process. We have different optional responses should there be any disturbance.

Counting venues in Honiara and Guadalcanal Province, will be heavily manned by RSIPF officers with the support from security partners during the counting process.

Call police on the free toll line 999 or 23666 and let police know if there is a disturbance during the counting process.

RSIPF Officers at Henderson police station control vehicle movement during counting at Henderson Police Station and Henderson Court

RSIPF and HCC Law Enforcement work together to control vehicle movement

RSIPF and CSSI officers briefed before counting started

EODD officers also form part of the police operation