Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,012 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,575 in the last 365 days.

Peaceful Joint Election in Isabel Province

Peaceful Joint Election in Isabel Province

 

The 2024 Joint Elections in Isabel Province was peaceful and successful.

Election Manager of Isabel Province Rex Manasseh in an update said there were no reports of disturbances at every Polling station.

There are 69 Polling stations in Isabel where voters turned up in great numbers to cast their vote.

He said the high turnout of voters was attributed to the increased number of registered voters for this joint election.

He said from reports received from a good number of polling stations including at Kolomola, Kmaga, Samasodu, Maringe, Kokota and Hageulu, voters turned up early to cast their votes.

He said all ballot boxes will be transported to the provincial headquarter at Buala for counting.

Counting will commence on 18th April, 2024 at Provincial education office, Provincial Assembly and Agriculture office.

Mr Rex acknowledges all registered voters for their good behaviour and cooperating with Polling Officers and Presiding Officers which resulted in the peaceful and successful outcome.

ENDS////

Registered voters cast their vote.

Elders make their way to the polling station at Hageulu.

Chief Stephen Tanihora cast his vote.

You just read:

Peaceful Joint Election in Isabel Province

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more