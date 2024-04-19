Peaceful Joint Election in Isabel Province

The 2024 Joint Elections in Isabel Province was peaceful and successful.

Election Manager of Isabel Province Rex Manasseh in an update said there were no reports of disturbances at every Polling station.

There are 69 Polling stations in Isabel where voters turned up in great numbers to cast their vote.

He said the high turnout of voters was attributed to the increased number of registered voters for this joint election.

He said from reports received from a good number of polling stations including at Kolomola, Kmaga, Samasodu, Maringe, Kokota and Hageulu, voters turned up early to cast their votes.

He said all ballot boxes will be transported to the provincial headquarter at Buala for counting.

Counting will commence on 18th April, 2024 at Provincial education office, Provincial Assembly and Agriculture office.

Mr Rex acknowledges all registered voters for their good behaviour and cooperating with Polling Officers and Presiding Officers which resulted in the peaceful and successful outcome.

Registered voters cast their vote.

Elders make their way to the polling station at Hageulu.