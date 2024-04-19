Shape Memory Alloys Market High Flying Market Size to Drive Big Profits in the Future

Shape Memory Alloys Market Growth

The growth of the global shape memory alloys market is primarily driven by increased demand from the biomedical sector and the automotive industry.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently released a report titled "Shape Memory Alloys Market by Type and End-Use Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". According to the report, the global shape memory alloys industry reached $9.2 billion in 2020 and is projected to hit $19.5 billion by 2030, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.2% during 2021–2030.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

The growth of the global shape memory alloys market is primarily driven by increased demand from the biomedical sector and the automotive industry. However, fluctuations in raw material costs pose a challenge to market growth. On the positive side, there's a rising demand from the electronics industry, which is expected to offer lucrative opportunities in the future.

COVID-19 Scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic caused disruptions in the supply chain, resulting in a gap between supply and demand along with price volatility. Manufacturing of shape memory alloys faced challenges due to scarcity of resources and difficulties in procuring raw materials. Post-pandemic, efforts to increase production volume and develop innovative solutions at affordable prices are expected to create new opportunities.

Segment Analysis:

- Nitinol segment held the largest share in 2020 due to its biocompatible properties suitable for orthopedic implants.

- Copper-based segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period, attributed to its ability to return to pre-deformed shape after heating.

- Aerospace & defense segment is anticipated to manifest the highest CAGR through 2030, driven by the use of shape memory alloys in aircraft components to enhance efficiency.

- Biomedical segment dominated the market in 2020 owing to the exceptional biocompatibility and compatibility with medical devices.

Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific led the global shape memory alloys market in 2020, followed by Europe and North America, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market share. Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period, fueled by the increasing demand for advanced medical devices for cost-effective diagnostic treatments.

Major Market Players:

