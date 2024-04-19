Saint Albans Barracks / 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 24A2002439

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant John Bruzzi

STATION: VSP St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: April 19, 2024 at approximately 1930 hours

TOWN: Richford, VT

ACCUSED: Raven Hendrix

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On April 18, 2024 at approximately 1930 hours, State Police were advised of a family disturbance in the town of Richford, VT. It was determined that Raven Hendrix (age 23) had assaulted another individual inside the home. He was taken into custody at the scene without incident, and transported to the Saint Albans State Police barracks. He was later lodged at the Northwestern Correctional Facility for the charge of 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault. He is ordered to appear in Vermont Superior Court in Saint Albans on 4/19/2024 at 1300 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 4/19/2024 @ 1300 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Franklin County (Saint Albans)

LODGED - LOCATION: NWSCF

BAIL: $3000

MUG SHOT: Yes