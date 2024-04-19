Saint Albans Barracks / 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 24A2002439
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant John Bruzzi
STATION: VSP St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: April 19, 2024 at approximately 1930 hours
TOWN: Richford, VT
ACCUSED: Raven Hendrix
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On April 18, 2024 at approximately 1930 hours, State Police were advised of a family disturbance in the town of Richford, VT. It was determined that Raven Hendrix (age 23) had assaulted another individual inside the home. He was taken into custody at the scene without incident, and transported to the Saint Albans State Police barracks. He was later lodged at the Northwestern Correctional Facility for the charge of 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault. He is ordered to appear in Vermont Superior Court in Saint Albans on 4/19/2024 at 1300 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 4/19/2024 @ 1300 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Franklin County (Saint Albans)
LODGED - LOCATION: NWSCF
BAIL: $3000
MUG SHOT: Yes