St. Albans Barracks / Request for information - grand larceny, operation without owner's consent

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

REQUEST FOR INFORMATION

CASE#: 24A2002429

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: April 18th, 2024, overnight

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St, Montgomery VT

VIOLATION: Grand Larceny, Operation without owner’s consent

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On April 18th, 2024, at about 1:15 p.m., troopers from the Vermont State Police - St. Albans Barracks were notified of a vehicle theft from a residence on Main Street in Montgomery. Investigation revealed that a blue 2010 Acura TSX was stolen from the residence overnight. The vehicle has license plate “KQ”, had the moldings on both front posts missing, and rust on the rocker panels. The vehicle may also have a “grandpa grunts” sticker on the rear. On 04/18/24, at approximately 12:54 p.m., VSP Williston received a report of a vehicle matching the description stealing packages from residences on Jeff Heights in Cambridge. The vehicle was occupied by two people and appears to have the front license plate covered with tape. Photos of that vehicle and one of the suspects are attached to this release. Anybody who witnessed or has more information regarding this incident is asked to contact Trooper Finley at the Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993. Anonymous tips can also be left via the VSP website at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

Tpr. Christopher Finley

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993