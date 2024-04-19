50 Next Health Territories Sold, Announces New Goal by 2027
Next Health, the only all-in-one health optimization and longevity company, surpassed growth goals by exceeding the 50-territories-sold mark this month.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Next Health, the only all-in-one health optimization and longevity company that removes barriers to life-improving and lengthening treatments, surpassed growth goals by exceeding the 50-territories-sold mark this month. This milestone, expanding the company’s footprint to 10 states and 3 countries, comes after the much-anticipated franchising opportunity launched in Q3 2023. Aiming to empower people to achieve optimal vitality through preventative and custom-tailored care, Next Health announced today its next goal: become the largest health optimization and longevity company by the close of 2027, with 150+ open locations servicing 600,000+ customers.
Next Health stands out to consumers, as well as entrepreneurs interested in franchising, as the only company to seamlessly operate four high-demand businesses under one roof: cutting-edge recovery technology, health optimization, aesthetics services, and advanced longevity solutions. In addition, next health customers are able to have a direct relationship with an on-site provider that takes a data-driven approach to completely manage and tailor their wellness journey and treatment options to help them achieve optimal vitality. A key differentiator for Next Health within the franchising space are its industry-leading unit economics. Next Health locations attract and retain health-focused customers whose wallet share would otherwise be spread across multiple businesses in their market.
“Next Health marries the most advanced health optimization treatments with keen technological operations,” said Scott Svilich, COO, and leader of Next Health’s strategic growth. “The booming wellness economy is projected to surge 26% to $8.5T by 2027 and Next Health is at the forefront capturing a large percentage of that through new locations and technology. Next Health is just getting started and each of our franchisees are contributing to our collective mission to pioneer a new path for us all to live longer, healthier lives.“
In a joint statement, Next Health’s co-founders, Dr. Darshan Shah and Kevin Peake, said, “we founded Next Health with the mission to always provide what’s next in health to individuals around the world. Our brand’s promise is, no matter where or how a customer engages with Next Health, they’ll have access to the latest and best wellness technology and treatments available.”
More information about Next Health, including franchising opportunities, services, and more can be found at next-health.com. Follow Next Health on Facebook and Instagram.
