ICC Approves Highway-Rail Crossing Upgrades for Fayette County

Springfield, IL - The Illinois Commerce Commission recently approved a stipulated agreement to install new automated warning devices at multiple Fayette County roads that intersect CSX Transportation Inc.'s tracks. The upgraded highway-rail grade crossings will include County Road 2000 East (AAR/DOT #546476J) near St. Elmo; County Road 1950 East (AAR/DOT #546478X) and County Road 1900 East (AAR/DOT #546477R) near Brownstown; County Road 1700 East (AAR/DOT #546481F); County Road 950 East (AAR/DOT #546491L) near Vandalia; and at County Road 300 East (AAR/DOT #546503D) near Hagerstown.

"Keeping Illinoisans safe on and alongside train tracks is a top priority for the ICC," said ICC Commissioner Michael T. Carrigan. "The Grade Crossing Protection Fund enables local governments and railroads across Illinois to make much-needed safety improvements to their rail infrastructure."

The total estimated cost to design and install the automatic flashing light signals and crossing gates is $3,468,140. ICC staff recommended that the Grade Crossing Protection Fund (GCPF) be used to pay 95 percent of the signal design and construction costs, in an amount not to exceed $3,294,733. CSX will pay the remaining 5 percent of the cost to design and install the new crossing warning devices, and all future maintenance costs for the signals and circuitry.

All work is to be completed within 18 months from the Order date.

To read Stipulated Agreement 2314 in Docket No. T24-0031

About the Illinois Commerce Commission

The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) is a quasi-judicial body made up of five Commissioners. Through its Public Utility Program, the Commission oversees the provision of adequate, reliable, efficient, and safe utility services at the least possible cost to Illinois citizens served by electric, natural gas, telecommunications, water, and sewer public utility companies. Through its Transportation Regulatory Program, the Commission oversees public safety and consumer protection programs with regard to intrastate commercial motor carriers of general freight, household goods movers, relocation towers, safety towers, personal property warehouses and repossession agencies. The Commission's Rail Safety Program also inspects and regulates the general safety of railroad tracks, facilities, and equipment in the state.

To learn more about the Commission, its offices, and bureaus, click here. If you are a consumer who needs help resolving a utility dispute call 800-524-0795 or file an online complaint here. For a complaint related to transportation, call 217-782-6448.

