Vat Photopolymerization 3D Printing Technology Market is estimated to reach US$30,037.738 million by 2029
Vat photopolymerization 3D printing technology market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 28.18% from $5,283.230 million in 2022 to $30,037.738 million by 2029.
The vat photopolymerization 3D printing technology market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 28.18% from US$5,283.230 million in 2022 to US$30,037.738 million by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the vat photopolymerization 3D printing technology market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 28.18% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$30,037.738 million by 2029.
Vat photopolymerization 3D printing technology is a process in the field of 3D printing 3D pictures with the help of photopolymerization. The method consists of converting the liquid polymers by exposing them to ultraviolet rays (UV) to convert resin from the state of liquid to solid form. Further, the vat photopolymerization 3D printing technology is basically a quick process with relatively increased accuracy and better finish of the objects. The vat photopolymerization is used in various components like hardware, software, services, and materials to create an object using liquid resins utilizing UV rays making them a perfect shape.
The growing prevalence of personalized and intricate product prototyping is the primary driving force behind the vat photopolymerization 3D printing technology market growth. The wide range of industries like aerospace and defense, healthcare, and automotive is in need of complex product design details for further studies and research processes, where these 3D objects provide a clear insight into the design. As these vat photopolymerization 3D printed objects give accurate and precise results in object creations.
Vat photopolymerization 3D printing is a method of utilizing vat liquid photopolymer resin where the resin acts a raw material for the creation of objects over the layers. UV rays act as a secondary platform to hard the object by releasing rays onto the resin liquid making it hard and precise.
Numerous product launches and collaborations are taking place in the market thereby increasing the vat photopolymerization 3D printing technology market growth. For instance, in February 2024 Evonik launched a product called “INFINAM FR4100L” The product is specifically designed for sectors like aerospace, automotive, and electronics. The product involves fire-hampering characteristics and has features like toughness and adaptability to various properties of applications in the industry.
The VAT photopolymerization 3D printing technology market, based on components is segmented into four categories hardware, software, services, and material. Hardware is expected to account for a major share of the vat photopolymerization market. Hardware products play various roles in all industries from consumer to manufacturing and these resin-based printing technologies help the hardware for the development process.
The VAT photopolymerization 3D printing technology market, based on technology is segmented into three categories stereolithography, digital light processing, and continuous digital light processing. Digital light processing and continues digital light processing is expected to account for a major share of the vat photopolymerization market, due to their ability to print the object within the given timeframe market them a perfect choice.
The VAT photopolymerization 3D printing technology market, based on end-user is segmented into five categories healthcare, automotive, aerospace and defence, constructions, and others. Healthcare and aerospace and defence are expected to account for a major share of the VAT photopolymerization market. As these sectors involve prototypes before the launch of the products where these products involve complexity in design to get clarity this photopolymerized printing technology is preferred.
Based on geography, the market for vat photopolymerization 3D printing technology is expanding significantly in North America due to favourable factors. In countries like the United States, Canada, and Mexico there is a growing need for vat photopolymerization 3D printing technology in several industries, including aerospace and defense, automotive, healthcare and construction. This demand is being driven by these nations due to increased demand for intricate and personalized parts in various industries for prototypes.
The research includes several key players from the vat photopolymerization 3D printing technology market, such as XYZ printing, Inc., Formlabs, 3D Systems, Inc., Peopoly, Asiga, Shenzhen Dazzle Laser Forming Technology Co., Ltd., DWS s.r.l, Sharebot s.r.l, Shining 3D, and ENVISIONTEC US LLC.
The market analytics report segments the VAT photopolymerization 3D printing technology market as follows:
• By Component
o Hardware
o Software
• Designing
• Inspection
• Others
o Services
o Material
• Plastic
o PLA
o ABS
o Photopolymers
o Others
• Metal
o Titanium
o Aluminum
o Steel
o Others
• Ceramics & Others
• By Technology
o Stereolithography (SLA)
o Digital Light Processing (DLP)
o Continuous Digital Light Processing (CDLP)
• By End User
o Healthcare
o Automotive
o Aerospace and Defence
o Construction
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Taiwan
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• XYZ printing, Inc.
• Formlabs
• 3D Systems, Inc.
• Peopoly
• Asija
• Shenzhen Dazzle Laser Forming Technology Co., Ltd.
• DWS s.r.l
• Sharebot s.r.l
• Shining 3D
• ENVISIONTEC US LLC
