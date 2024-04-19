Pharmaceutical Packaging Market is projected to achieve a CAGR of 16.94% to reach US$134.476 billion by 2029
The pharmaceutical packaging market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 16.94% from US$95.538 billion in 2022 to US$134.476 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the pharmaceutical packaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.94% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$134.476 billion by 2029.
One of the key growth drivers to propel the pharmaceutical packaging market during the forecasted period is the growing demand for drug delivery devices that make the patient's lives more easy and convenient to order medicines online and delivered to their doorstep in proper packaging so that medicines are not damaged during the delivery process.
Another factor that boosts the sales of pharmaceutical packaging in the market is the growing advancements in the packaging technology for pharmaceuticals and with these technological advancements, the cost of packaging is also reduced which contributes to the growing demand for pharmaceutical packaging. Moreover, the growing online shopping and e-commerce trends coupled with growing demand for reusable packaging across the globe are expected to fuel the pharmaceutical packaging market growth.
The pharmaceutical packaging market, by material, is divided into four types- plastics & polymers, glass, paper & paperboard, and metal foils. There are several materials used for packaging purposes of medicines in the pharmaceutical industry like metal foils which are widely used to package tablets to avoid damage from the outside environment and are easy to access for the patients. Therefore, the variety of materials for packaging medicines is anticipated to grow the pharmaceutical packaging market.
The pharmaceutical packaging market, by pharmaceutical dosage type, is divided into three types- liquid dosage, solid dosage, and semi-solid & pressurized products. There are different types of dosages in the pharmaceutical industry that need different types of packaging like the solid dosages that use plastic bags or metal foil packaging. Hence, the wide variety of packaging available for different dosages is expected to grow the market.
The pharmaceutical packaging market, by packaging type, is divided into five types- blister packs, pre-fillable syringes, medical specialty bags, vials & ampoules, and pouches & strip bags. Several types of packaging are available in the pharmaceutical industry including pre-fillable syringes that are disposable and already loaded with the substance that is to be injected into the patient. Therefore, different types of packaging are predicted to boost the pharmaceutical market growth over the forecast period.
The North American region is expected to witness significant growth in the pharmaceutical packaging market during the forecasted period as this region has increased the spending on healthcare by the general public as most of them have medical insurance and healthcare is expensive in the North American region which is expected to positively impact the pharmaceutical packaging as medicines are a major part of the healthcare industry. Also, the growing number of cases of chronic diseases like cancer and diabetes coupled with the rising aging population is expected to fuel the pharmaceutical packaging market growth in the North American region over the forecast period.
The research includes several key players from the pharmaceutical packaging market, such as Amcor plc, CCL Industries, Gerresheimer AG, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., ONCAP (Precision Concepts International), SVP Global (Klöckner Pentaplast), Carl Zeiss Foundation (SCHOTT AG), Enhanced Equity Fund (Aphena Pharma Solutions), Sonoco Products Company, and Ampersand Capital Partners (Tjoapack LLC).
The market analytics report segments the pharmaceutical packaging market using the following criteria:
• By Raw Material
o Plastics and Polymers
o Glass
o Paper and Paperboard
o Metal Foils
o Others
• By Pharmaceutical Dosage Type
o Liquid Dosage
o Solid Dosage
o Semi Solid and Pressurized Products
• By Packaging Type
o Blister Packs
o Pre-Fillable Syringes
o Medical Specialty Bags
o Vials and Ampoules
o Pouches and Strip Bags
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• UK
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• UAE
• Saudi Arabia
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Others
Companies Mentioned:
• Amcor plc
• CCL Industries
• Gerresheimer AG
• West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.
• ONCAP (Precision Concepts International)
• SVP Global (Klöckner Pentaplast)
• Carl Zeiss Foundation (SCHOTT AG)
• Enhanced Equity Fund (Aphena Pharma Solutions)
• Sonoco Products Company
• Ampersand Capital Partners (Tjoapack LLC)
