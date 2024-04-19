County Route 1/15, (Moss Lane), Tucker County, will have road closures Beginning Thursday, April 18, 2024

Page Content

County Route 1/15, (Moss Lane), Tucker County, will have road closures starting Thursday, April 18, 2024, through Friday, April 19, 2024, beginning at the intersection of County Route 1/15 (Moss Lane), extending into County Route 1/16 (River Bend Estates Road) and County Route 1/17 (Okey Moore Road). Special accommodations for emergency vehicles, US mail and school buses, all other motorists are to expect delays or seek alternate routes if possible. ​​