Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,019 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,578 in the last 365 days.

County Route 1/15, (Moss Lane), Tucker County, will have road closures Beginning Thursday, April 18, 2024

Page Content

County Route 1/15, (Moss Lane), Tucker County, will have road closures starting Thursday, April 18, 2024, through Friday, April 19, 2024, beginning at the intersection of County Route 1/15 (Moss Lane), extending into County Route 1/16 (River Bend Estates Road) and County Route 1/17 (Okey Moore Road).  Special accommodations for emergency vehicles, US mail and school buses, all other motorists are to expect delays or seek alternate routes if possible. ​​

You just read:

County Route 1/15, (Moss Lane), Tucker County, will have road closures Beginning Thursday, April 18, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more