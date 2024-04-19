Submit Release
Emergency Road Closure on County Route 17/1 (Ashland Ridge Road), in Reader, to Begin Friday, April 18, 2024

County Route 17/1 (Ashland Ridge Road) will be closed at milepost 0.93, on Friday April 19, 2024, and Saturday April 20, 2024, for slip repair. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers and traffic signals during working and non-working hours. Emergency vehicles and school buses will be accommodated.
 
Alternate Route: Westbound use County Route 52 (McKimmie Ridge Road), and eastbound use County Route 17 (Barker Ridge Road).
 
Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​​

