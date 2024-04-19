A portion of WV 2/US 250, in McMechen, near milepost 36.17, will be restricted to one lane in both directions, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., on Friday, April 26, 2024, for bridge inspection. Motorists should reduce speed and expect delays. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.
You just read:
Northbound and Southbound Lane Closures on WV 2/ US 250, in McMechen, to Begin Friday, March 26, 2024
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.