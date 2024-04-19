Northbound and Southbound Lane Closures on WV 2/ US 250, in McMechen, to Begin Friday, March 26, 2024

Page Content

A portion of WV 2/US 250, in McMechen, near milepost 36.17, will be restricted to one lane in both directions, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., on Friday, April 26, 2024, for bridge inspection. Motorists should reduce speed and expect delays.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​