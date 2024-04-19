Submit Release
Marion County Route 33 (Bunner Ridge Road), and County Route 68/2 (Ranch Road), closed for storm cleanup

County Route 33 (Bunner Ridge Road), will be closed at milepost 1.73, today, Thursday, April 18, 2024, while crews work to remove downed trees and power lines.
 
County Route 68/2 (Ranch Road), will be also be closed at milepost 1.70, while crews work to remove downed trees and power lines.
 
THIS IS A TOTAL ROAD CLOSURE.  ALL TRAFFIC, INCLUDING EMERGENCY SERVICE AND SCHOOL VEHICLES, MUST USE ALTERNATE ROUTES.
 
Motorists are advised to plan and allow additional time for their commute.  Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​

