MPD Searching for Suspects in a Theft from a Vehicle

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District seek the community’s assistance in locating suspects in a theft from a vehicle.

On Monday, April 15, 2024, at approximately 4:00 a.m., the suspects broke into a vehicle in the 600 block of Kenilworth Avenue, Northeast. The suspects took property from the vehicle and then fled the scene. A short time later, the suspects used a credit card that was stolen from the vehicle.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24056289