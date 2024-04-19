MPD Searching for a Vehicle in an Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District seek the community’s assistance in locating a vehicle that was involved in an unlawful discharge of a firearm offense in Southeast.

On Monday, April 15, 2024, at 2:48 p.m., members of the First District responded to the report of the sounds of gunshots in the 200 block of 14th Street, Southeast. Upon arrival, members located evidence of gunfire. No injuries were reported.

The suspect’s vehicle was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24058164