Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Mayor of Ottawa Mark Sutcliffe

CANADA, April 18 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the Mayor of Ottawa, Mark Sutcliffe, to discuss key areas for co-operation.

The Prime Minister and the Mayor noted the Government of Canada’s and the City of Ottawa’s mutual commitment to addressing Ottawa’s unique needs as Canada’s national capital.

Prime Minister Trudeau and Mayor Sutcliffe discussed the pressures faced by the city, including meeting the needs of asylum claimants and refugees as well as overcoming public transit challenges. The leaders reiterated their shared interest in maintaining a vibrant capital city and shared perspectives on downtown revitalization.

The leaders discussed key measures from Budget 2024 that will support shared priorities, such as identifying and repurposing more federal lands for housing, and preventing homelessness for asylum claimants through the Interim Housing Assistance Program.

Prime Minister Trudeau and Mayor Sutcliffe looked forward to continue working together on shared priorities.