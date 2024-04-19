[Creating Business Opportunities Together] “Conference of Entrepreneurs” Promotes New Opportunities for Green Development

MACAU, April 19 - The Conference of Entrepreneurs, one of the supporting activities of the 6th Ministerial Conference of the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (Macao), will take place on 23 April at the Complex of Commerce and Trade Co-operation Platform for China and Portuguese-speaking Countries. A number of high-profile guests, including leaders and representatives of China’s Fortune 500 companies, in the areas of “1+4” industries, namely, technology, big health, commercial and trade investment, finance; as well as construction, environment and new energies, from mainland China, Macao and nine Portuguese-speaking countries (PSC), will deliver speeches and hold discussions on the theme “Promoting the New Trends of Digital Transformation and Sharing the New Opportunities Presented by Green Development”.

Nine PSCs Support and Participate in Digital and Green Co-operation

The conference will be jointly organised by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) and the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM), and co-organised by the Permanent Secretariat of the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (Macao), with the support of nine chambers of commerce and PSC trade and investment promotion organisations and the China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Federation of Entrepreneurs.

The conference aims to help PSCs further understand China’s major development strategies and grasp the development opportunities presented by the “Belt and Road” Initiative, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin. It also aims to keep expanding Macao’s function as a platform for business and trade co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking countries, as well as to strengthen the efficient and accurate connection of China's industrial and supply chains to the products and resources of Portuguese-speaking countries, in line with Macao’s orientation of "1+4" industrial development. Also, it aims to promote exchanges and co-operation among organisations and enterprises in digital and green transformation.

The event will include a signing ceremony involving a number of significant co-operation projects between mainland China, PSCs and Macao. There will also be two seminars on “Accelerating Digital Transformation, Unleashing New Energy for Industrial Development” and “Promoting Green Economy, Creating a Sustainable Future”, as well as business matching and exchange activities to promote the co-operation between Chinese companies and their counterparts from PSCs.