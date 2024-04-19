When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: April 18, 2024 FDA Publish Date: April 18, 2024 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Infant Formula & Foods Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Product does not provide sufficient nutrition when used as an infant formula Company Name: Sammy’s Milk Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Goat Milk Toddler Formula

Newport Beach, California - Sammy's Milk, a local company, has been asked by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to provide a warning against the use of its Goat Milk Toddler Formula as an infant formula because the FDA is concerned that the formula may not meet all FDA requirements for infant formula and may be unsafe and not provide sufficient nutrition when used as an infant formula. These concerns were provided to Sammy’s Milk in a meeting with FDA this week that identified representations on the Sammy’s Milk website and social media platforms that could be interpreted to indicate the product is safe for infants to consume.

Sammy’s Milk wants to emphasize that its product is specifically formulated for children between the ages of 12 and 36 months, as clearly indicated on its packaging and website. The product at issue was only available online, and included lot code SD348, with a “Best by” date of August of 2025.

While Sammy’s Milk takes pride in providing a nutritious and wholesome option for toddlers, it is crucial that users adhere to the recommended age range for the consumption of our product. Sammy's Milk does not recommend the use of Goat Milk Toddler Formula for infants under 12 months of age. If you are feeding our product to an infant, we recommend that you stop doing so because the FDA has concerns that Goat Milk Toddler Formula does not meet all FDA requirements for infant formula and may be unsafe and not provide sufficient nutrition when used as an infant formula.

As a company dedicated to the health and well-being of children, we prioritize transparency and accuracy in our product information. We encourage caregivers and parents to always follow age-specific recommendations and consult with healthcare professionals for guidance on infant nutrition.

For further inquiries or clarification regarding the appropriate use of Sammy's Milk Goat Milk Toddler Formula, please contact our customer service team at info@sammysmilk.com.

