Yuzuru Hanyu's Executive-Produced Ice Show to Stream Worldwide on Beyond LIVE Platform

SHIBUYA-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LIVE VIEWING JAPAN INC. announced that the archive streaming of the ice show Yuzuru Hanyu ICE STORY 2nd "RE_PRAY" TOUR in MIYAGI will be available on the Beyond LIVE platform for a limited eight-day period starting from April 22nd (excluding certain countries). The show has been produced under professional figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu, who won gold medals in the 2014 Sochi Olympics and the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics.

This show delves into the world of gaming, which has significantly influenced Yuzuru Hanyu's life experiences, expressing a myriad of emotions. Once again, the direction of the performance is led by MIKIKO, offering a stage experience that differs from traditional ice shows.

Yuzuru Hanyu ICE STORY 2nd “RE_PRAY” TOUR Official Website

https://repray-icestory.jp/

Event Overview

Title: Yuzuru Hanyu ICE STORY 2nd “RE_PRAY” TOUR in MIYAGI Live Streaming

Archive Date and Time: April 22, 2024 (Mon) 15:00 (JST) – April 30, 2024 (Tue) 23:59 (JST)

Live Streaming Platform: Beyond LIVE https://beyondlive.com

*Supported languages: English, Korean, Chinese (simplified and traditional), Thai, Indonesian, Vietnamese, Spanish, French, Portuguese, and Tagalog

*Please note that due to copyright issues, the archive service is not available in Japan, Mainland China, Russia and Korea.

Ticket Price: Archive ONLY: USD 33 + fee USD 2

Sales Period: Currently available for purchase until April 30, 2024 (Tue), 23:00 (JST)

Attention

Ticket Reservation Precautions:

– Each account can only purchase one ticket.

– This online streaming ticket will be sold exclusively through Beyond LIVE and will not be sold by any other ticketing agency.

– Illegal activities such as transferring redeem codes to another person through unauthorized methods or purchasing the ticket through any unofficial means are prohibited. Individuals are solely responsible for any damages or harm resulting from the use of illegal ticketing websites or unauthorized reservation services from unauthorized parties.

– Viewing this performance in Mainland China, Japan, and Russia is not permitted. Even if a ticket is successfully purchased, obtaining a refund may prove difficult.

About Beyond LIVE

Beyond LIVE is a global concert streaming platform jointly launched by South Korea SM Entertainment and JYP Entertainment in 2020. There have been accesses and membership registrations from more than 190 countries and regions, of which about 80% are outside Japan. The website and inquiries (customer support) are available in Japanese, English, and Korean, and tickets can be purchased and streamed from over 200 countries and regions.

Yuzuru Hanyu ICE STORY 2nd “RE_PRAY” TOUR in MIYAGI Live Streaming

https://liveviewing.jp/overseas/repray-icestory-miyagi-eng/

Beyond LIVE homepage: https://beyondlive.com/

Organized by: tv asahi / CIC / teamSirius

Distributed by: Live Viewing Japan Inc.

