VSP St. Albans- Sexual Assault/ Lewd and Lascivious

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 24A2002067                                    

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sergeant Michael Mattuchio

STATION: VSP St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: January 2024

TOWN: Swanton, VT

ACCUSED: Skylar K. Lawder

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On April 1, 2024, the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations and the Vermont Department for Children and Families began an investigation after receiving a report of child sexual abuse called in by a mandated reporter.  According to the results of the investigation, Skylar K. Lawder, 24, of Swanton sexually assaulted a female under the age of 16  back in January 2024.

Lawder was arrested by the Vermont State Police on Thursday, April 18, 2024, on a charge of Sexual Assault and Lewd and Lascivious.  He was ordered jailed and held on $10,000.00 bail and is due to appear for arraignment on April 19th, 2024 at 1300 hours in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in St. Albans.

No further information is available at this time. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following Lawder's arraignment.


Detective Sergeant Michael Mattuchio

Bureau of Criminal Investigation A-West

Vermont State Police – St. Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

Crisis Negotiator

Phone: (802) 524-5993

Fax:  (802) 527-1150

Email: Michael.Mattuchio@vermont.gov

 

