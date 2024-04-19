SPACEMOBILE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against AST SpaceMobile, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (“SpaceMobile” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ASTS) in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired SpaceMobile securities between November 14, 2023 and April 1, 2024, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until June 17, 2024 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



On April 1, 2024, after the market closed, SpaceMobile issued a press release disclosing that production of five Block 1 BlueBird satellites had been “impacted by two suppliers, leading to delays in integration and testing.” As a result, these five satellites were expected to be transported to the launch site between July and August 2024, later than the previously expected launch in the first quarter of 2024.

On this news, SpaceMobile’s stock price fell $0.62, or 23.6%, to close at $2.01 per share on April 2, 2024, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that production of the Company’s five Block 1 BlueBird satellites had been negatively impacted by two suppliers of key subsystems; (2) that a result, the Company had not substantially completed the production of the Block 1 BlueBird satellites; (3) that, as a result, the Company’s five Block 1 BlueBird satellites were not on track to launch in the first quarter of 2024; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

