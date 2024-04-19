Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,040 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,596 in the last 365 days.

Maryland State Police Investigating Reported Firearm Discharge in Anne Arundel County

Maryland State Police News Release

(ANNAPOLIS, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a reported firearm discharge on Route 50 in Anne Arundel County.

Troopers from the Annapolis Barrack were dispatched shortly before 3 p.m. on Thursday to an area on eastbound Route 50 in Annapolis, before Cape St. Claire Road, for a reported firearm discharge.

According to a preliminary investigation, the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado reported that the driver of a Hyundai Elantra pointed a handgun out of the car window before hearing a gunshot.

Anne Arundel County Police first responded to the scene and to the residence where the Hyundai was registered. Police made contact with the suspected driver of the Hyundai. There were no injuries.

Maryland State Police are continuing the investigation.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

 

You just read:

Maryland State Police Investigating Reported Firearm Discharge in Anne Arundel County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more