Maryland State Police Investigating Reported Firearm Discharge in Anne Arundel County

April 18, 2024

(ANNAPOLIS, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a reported firearm discharge on Route 50 in Anne Arundel County.

Troopers from the Annapolis Barrack were dispatched shortly before 3 p.m. on Thursday to an area on eastbound Route 50 in Annapolis, before Cape St. Claire Road, for a reported firearm discharge.

According to a preliminary investigation, the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado reported that the driver of a Hyundai Elantra pointed a handgun out of the car window before hearing a gunshot.

Anne Arundel County Police first responded to the scene and to the residence where the Hyundai was registered. Police made contact with the suspected driver of the Hyundai. There were no injuries.

Maryland State Police are continuing the investigation.

###

