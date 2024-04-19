James Lyon Joins Inks & Bindings' Author Lineup at the 2024 LA Times Festival of Books
Blending entertainment with valuable life lessons, James C. Lyon is set to have a book signing session at Booth 182.YORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- James C. Lyon extends an invitation to readers of all ages to delve into his latest children's book, "The Lonely Dragon". Against the stunning backdrop of a towering mountain and a charming village, this narrative weaves together themes of friendship and empathy, delivering profound lessons on compassion, forgiveness, and the enduring value of companionship.
Highlighted among a curated selection of 70 titles by Inks and Bindings, James C. Lyon's "The Lonely Dragon" takes its place of honor at this year's Los Angeles Times Festival of Books. Scheduled for April 20–21, 2024, this prestigious gathering attracts literature aficionados from around the world. Seekers of literary treasures can locate Lyon's book at Booth 182 in the Gold Zone area of the University of Southern California. Furthermore, James himself will be present for a special book signing session from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm on the event's second day, April 21st.
The tale of "The Lonely Dragon" unfolds both at the mountain's summit, where a solitary dragon resides in a secluded cave amidst riches but suffers from profound isolation, and at the mountain's base, where a modest village, home to young Olyn and his companions, grapples with life's daily challenges. This poignant story weaves together their fates, illustrating their shared journey towards understanding and the transformative potential of authentic connections. Driven by a mixture of curiosity and empathy, Olyn embarks on a courageous quest to confront the dragon and unravel its motivations. Despite encountering personal fears and numerous obstacles along the way, Olyn's steadfast determination leads to unexpected discoveries and the forging of a deep friendship that transcends circumstance.
Jennifer, a reader, expressed admiration for the heartwarming nature of "The Lonely Dragon". She described the book as a delightful story that brought joy to her 4-year-old daughter. Jennifer praised the quality of the writing and the fantastic illustrations, noting that the book exceeded their expectations.
"The Lonely Dragon" is a timeless narrative of empathy and connection, emphasizing the profound impact of kindness and understanding in fostering meaningful relationships. Through Lyon's engaging storytelling and enchanting illustrations, readers are transported to a realm where compassion triumphs over fear and friendship is boundless.
Readers who want to experience the magical power of friendship can now purchase "The Lonely Dragon" on Amazon and other leading online bookstores. Meet author James Lyon at her book signing session during the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books, where attendees will have the chance to snag a personalized, autographed copy of the book. For more captivating tales within the Inks and Bindings banner, visit their website at https://inksandbindings.com/.
JORELOU GABATO
Inks and Bindings, LLC
+1 888-290-5218
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other