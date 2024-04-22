Alpine Supply Chain Solutions Named Körber’s K.Motion Warehouse Advantage Alliance Partner of the Year 2023

This award recognizes Körber partners across key sales and customer success categories that align with some of the biggest challenges in the supply chain today.

Our Partners are delivering for our customers – understanding pain points, finding the right capabilities, offering the right Körber products, and implementing them to deliver faster time-to-value.” — Carl DCosta, Global Partner Officer at Körber Supply Chain Software