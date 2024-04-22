Alpine Supply Chain Solutions Named Körber’s K.Motion Warehouse Advantage Alliance Partner of the Year 2023
This award recognizes Körber partners across key sales and customer success categories that align with some of the biggest challenges in the supply chain today.
Our Partners are delivering for our customers – understanding pain points, finding the right capabilities, offering the right Körber products, and implementing them to deliver faster time-to-value.”NAPLES, FL, USA, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alpine Supply Chain Solutions, a boutique consulting company focused on maximizing supply chain investments, is proud to announce they have been named Körber Supply Chain Software’s K.Motion Warehouse Advantage Alliance Partner of the Year for 2023. This award recognizes Körber partners across key sales and customer success categories that align with some of the biggest challenges in the supply chain today. Alpine was selected as the winner of this category based on their engagement in leads, sales, marketing, and their two largest 2023 cosell deals in North America, True Value Company and QVC. The award was presented to Alpine’s Managing Principal, Michael Wohlwend, on the first evening of Körber’s Elevate Americas 2024 event taking place in San Diego, CA on April 21st-24th.
Through a distinctive data-driven methodology and extensive expertise spanning decades, Alpine spearheads operational enhancements within the warehouse, optimizing space, equipment, labor, and control. One of the company’s core focuses is supporting clients with WMS implementations. By synergizing Körber's top-tier WMS solutions with Alpine's profound implementation know-how, mutual clients benefit from a robust partnership guaranteeing WMS success.
"We are thrilled to celebrate the exceptional achievements of our 2023 Partner award winners, recognizing their unwavering dedication to sales and customer success," said Carl DCosta, Global Partner Officer at Körber Supply Chain Software. “Our Partners are there delivering for our customers – understanding customer pain points, finding the right capabilities, offering the right Körber products, and implementing them to deliver faster time-to-value”.
2023 marked the inaugural year for Körber’s K.Motion Warehouse Advantage Alliance Partner of the Year 2023. Alpine was recognized as Körber’s Breakthrough Partner of the Year at Elevate Americas 2023. To learn more, visit the conference website.
About Alpine
Alpine Supply Chain Solutions, based in Naples, FL, is a supply chain consulting company driven to ensure their clients get the most value from their investments. Their approach to every project starts with the data and ends with a cost justifiable solution. With deep roots in industrial engineering, Alpine’s approach is unique. For more information, please visit: AlpineSupplyChain.com
About the Körber Business Area Supply Chain
Supply chains are growing more complex by the day. Körber uniquely provides a broad range of proven, end-to-end supply chain solutions fitting any business size, strategy or appetite for growth. Our customers conquer the complexity of the supply chain thanks to our portfolio that includes software, automation, mail and parcel solutions, voice solutions, robotics, and materials handling – plus the expertise to tie it all together. Körber helps to manage the supply chain as a competitive advantage. Conquer supply chain complexity – with Körber. The Business Area Supply Chain is part of the global technology group Körber. To learn more about Körber's Business Area Supply Chain, visit koerber-supplychain.com.
