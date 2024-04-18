UNO Jazz Ensemble with José Valentino wins Global Music Award!

The UNO Jazz Ensemble with José Valentino won a Global Music Award Silver Medal for “We Are One: Latin Jazz Big Band LIVE” performance in the Latin Jazz category.

The UNO Jazz Ensemble was one of only two student groups recognized among the professionals who were recognized. The award was for a performance at the February 2024 UNO/OPA Great Plains Jazz Festival in the Stauss Performing Arts Center. Watch the concert HERE

Along with Dr. Pete Madsen, Director of UNO Jazz Studies and Wyndhem Ennaemba, UNO Music Production Manager, Dr. José Valentino was the featured artist and composer and on stage with School of Music Jazz students.

The Global Music Awards (GMA) is a top-tier international music competition that honors talented musicians. Each year, hundreds of submissions are sent in from all over the world. The award honorees are promoted on social media and press releases to over 20,000+ musicians, music managers, record labels, industry contacts and media/distribution outlets.

José is an internationally touring cross-genre performing and recording artist (flutist, saxophonist, and bassist), and GRAMMY Award Winner and 26-time Global Music Award Winner (record holder). He has performed 1400+ concerts, festivals, performing arts centers (including twice at Carnegie Hall), and conferences on six continents (North and South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, & Australia). He has produced 140+ albums. Learn more at josevalentino.com

“I am profoundly honored to collaborate with individuals of such remarkable leadership, production, and visionary prowess. Dr. Madsen and Mr. Ennaemba, your unwavering dedication and passion have been instrumental in bringing our concert and recorded production to fruition for both the students and myself. I eagerly anticipate the release of our upcoming album this summer, as well as the opportunity to partake in future performances, embracing the beauty that the future undoubtedly holds.”

Best regards,

José

José Valentino holds a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) in Music Theory, Master of Music (M.M.) in Instrumental Performance, Doctor of Ministry (D.Min.) in Global Outreach & Missiology, and Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) in Music Education.