ICYMI — Manchin Speaks on Senate Floor in Support of Legislation to Stop Administration Rule that Forces Americans to Purchase EVs

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, took to the Senate floor to support S.4072, his legislation with Senator Mike Crapo (R-ID), that would block the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) recently finalized tailpipe emissions rule that would force American consumers to purchase electric vehicles (EVs).

“They're [the Administration is] saying by 2032 that basically 70% of the vehicles have to be electric. Two things why you can't do it, Madam President. First of all, we don't have the infrastructure to do it. Next of all, we don't have the minerals to make the batteries,” said Chairman Manchin in part. “I remember in 1974 we weren't producing what we should be producing. We were depending on Saudi Arabia, and OPEC put an embargo on us. I waited in line to buy gasoline to go to work. I remember that day very well. It was a horrible time. I sure as heck don't want to have to wait on a battery coming from China to drive my vehicle to work. So, this rule should never be here.”

“Forget about being a Democrat or a Republican. Be an American. Let the market do what it does best. The market will decide. If you have a better mousetrap, I'll buy. But we shouldn't be buying when we have to be totally reliant on a foreign country of concern. We saw what Putin did — weaponized energy for our allies overseas. I tell you that Xi Jinping from China will do the same thing with the critical minerals we're depending on. And if our transportation mode for our economy, our work, our getting goods to market is dependent on him getting us what we need, it ain't going to happen, gang,” continued Chairman Manchin.