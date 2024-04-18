Submit Release
Governor Abbott Reappoints Three To Texas State Board Of Plumbing Examiners

TEXAS, April 18 - April 18, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed James “Ron” Ainsworth, William “Bill” Klock, and Norma Yado to the Texas State Board of Plumbing Examiners for terms set to expire on September 5, 2029. The Board licenses master plumbers, journeymen, plumbers, and plumbing inspectors.

James “Ron” Ainsworth of Boerne is a licensed master plumber and CEO of The Bosworth Company, LTD. He is a member of the Nexstar Network and Plumber-Heating-Cooling Contractors Association of Texas. Ainsworth attended Midwestern State University.

William “Bill” Klock of Austin is a mechanical engineer and board member for EEA Consulting Engineers (EEACE). Additionally, he is the former vice president and chief technical officer for EEACE and former director and regional chair of the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating, and Air-Conditioning Engineers. Klock received a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Norma Yado of McAllen is the chief building officer for the City of McAllen. She is a member of the South Texas College (STC) Construction Supervision Advisory Board and STC Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning Advisory Board. Additionally, she is a former member of STC Electrical Advisory Committee and former president of Valley Building Officials.

