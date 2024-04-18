Governor Abbott Announces Over $2.1 Million In Career Training Grants To Seven Gulf Coast Area Schools

TEXAS, April 18 - April 18, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced seven Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grants totaling $2,103,320 have been awarded to seven schools in the Gulf Coast area by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC). The JET grants will support career and technical education (CTE) training programs by helping the schools purchase and install equipment to initially train more than 1,500 students for high-demand occupations as welders, registered nurses, heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers, and more.



“Texas is the best state for business because of our diverse, highly skilled workforce,” said Governor Abbott. “These grants will support career and technical training programs for young Texans in the Gulf Coast Area so they can obtain the skills needed to thrive in high-demand industries. I thank the Texas Workforce Commission for their ongoing partnership with schools across our state as we help prepare students to enter the workforce of the future.”



“Students in the Gulf Coast area have opportunities to prepare for the high-demand occupations of tomorrow,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “JET grants like the ones presented today help Texans learn the skills they need to succeed in the workforce.”



Earlier today, TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Joe Esparza presented the awards at a ceremony attended by state and local officials, school staff, and CTE students at Houston Community College.



The seven JET grants include:

Alvin Independent School District (ISD): a $317,604 grant to train 440 students as welders, cutters, solderers, and brazers in partnership with Alvin Community College.

Brazosport College: a $314,028 grant to train 138 students as registered nurses.

Houston Community College System: a $332,490 grant to train 558 students as heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers.

Lamar Institute of Technology: a $343,340 grant to train 90 students as welders, cutters, solderers, and brazers.

Lee College: a $285,000 grant to train 100 students as heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers.

Spring ISD: a $178,398 grant to train 128 students in management occupations in partnership with Lone Star College System.

Tarkington ISD: a $332,460 grant to train 145 students as welders, cutters, solderers, and brazers in partnership with Lone Star College System.



Through funding provided by the Texas Legislature each biennium, TWC uses JET grants to defray start-up costs to develop career and technical education programs for public community, state and technical colleges, school districts, and open-enrollment charter schools. Equipment funded through JET grants must be used to train students for jobs in high-demand occupations.



