Nearly $650,000 in Additional Funding Approved Through Teacher Innovation and Support Fund

April 18, 2024

Another 17 teacher-led projects have been approved for funding through the Teacher Innovation and Support Fund, totaling $647,900.

This third round of funding means over $1.5 million has now been allocated through the Fund to schools and communities across the province to date.

"I am impressed by the creativity and planning of the many projects that continue to be submitted by Saskatchewan teachers," Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. "Our government's commitment to providing these additional classroom supports has been met with equally impressive and innovative project ideas."

The approved projects in this round include an outdoor classroom space, renovations to sensory rooms and learning through podcasting.

In January 2024, the Teacher Innovation and Support Fund was announced, offering $2.5 million in funding to assist in areas such as academics, teacher practice and science and technology. Teachers work with their school administration to apply for up to $75,000 to put toward innovative projects. In January $410,649 was awarded for the first nine projects, followed by an additional $452,206 in March for 15 more projects.

Future project approvals will be announced in the coming months.

Funding for this pilot is part of the $356.6 million for classroom supports, an increase of $45.6 million or 14.7 per cent, over the previous year, as announced in the 2024-25 provincial budget.

Learn more about the projects that have already been awarded at Teacher Innovation and Support Fund | PreK-12 Education, Early Learning and Schools | Government of Saskatchewan.

