Attorney General Mike Hilgers Joins 25-State Coalition to Halt the Biden Administration’s Electric Vehicle Manda

LINCOLN – Attorney General Mike Hilgers filed suit to defend Americans who drive gas and diesel-powered trucks and cars against the Biden Administration’s electric vehicle (EV) mandate. Attorney General Mike Hilgers joined Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, and a 25-state coalition in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit to block a new Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) emissions rule.

The new rule imposes unworkable emissions standards on passenger cars, light-duty trucks and medium-duty vehicles. The EPA is attempting to use the weight of the federal government to force manufacturers to produce more EVs so that they would account for nearly 70% of car sales in less than a decade. Last year, American EV sales accounted for only 8.4% of sales.

“Americans should be free to choose what car they buy. Yet the Biden Administration’s new emissions standards will force Americans looking for a new car to buy electric vehicles,” stated Attorney General Mike Hilgers.

The forced transition to EVs would harm the American economy, threatening jobs, raising prices, and undermining the reliability of the electric grid.

Nebraska joined the lawsuit along with Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.