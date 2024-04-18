Kirby McInerney LLP Announces Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN)

NEW YORK, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Regeneron” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: REGN). The investigation concerns whether Regeneron and/or certain of its officers have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

[Click here to learn more about the investigation]

On April 10, 2024, the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) issued a press release announcing its complaint filed against Regeneron under the False Claims Act. The lawsuit accuses the Company of failing to report millions of dollars in discounts provided to drug distributors. As a result, the DOJ alleges that the average selling price of Regeneron’s Eylea drug was inflated above the amount allowed by Medicare. On this news, the price of Regeneron shares declined by $31.50 per share, or approximately 3.36%, over two consecutive trading days to close at $904.70 on April 12, 2024.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Regeneron securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this CONTACT FORM, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Thomas W. Elrod, Esq.

212-699-1180

https://www.kmllp.com

investigations@kmllp.com