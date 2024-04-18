New scholarship shaping future of game design in Canada

MEDIA RELEASE: April 18 2024 – R0051

Ubisoft Toronto has created a game-changing opportunity for emerging talent from Brock University.

The games industry leader is providing a boost for Brock game design students to help better reflect the diversity of Ontario’s interactive digital media sector.

Building on an existing partnership with the University’s Department of Digital Humanities (DDH), Ubisoft Toronto has established a five-year scholarship that will support equity-seeking groups in forging their professional paths ahead of graduation.

Aaron Mauro, DDH Chair and Associate Professor of Digital Media, said Brock’s collaboration with Ubisoft Toronto has been nothing short of transformative.

“Ubisoft’s active engagement and support have opened doors for our students that go beyond traditional academic boundaries, offering them a glimpse into their future careers and the exciting possibilities that lie ahead,” he said.

Through participating in student game design reviews and attending the DDH Industry Night, which connects professionals and students for an evening of networking and celebration, Ubisoft Toronto has directly contributed to developing Brock students’ talent and knowledge, Mauro said.

This new initiative takes that engagement one step further.

“Ubisoft Toronto is committed to empowering students to build a career in game development. Our partners at Brock University truly exemplify our commitment and we are thrilled to be working with them towards a more diverse and inclusive game development community,” said Tanvi Athavale, Team Lead – Campus and Early Career Programs at Ubisoft Toronto.

“Together, we are significantly enhancing student learning, fostering talent development and bridging the gap between academic preparation and industry expectations,” Mauro said.

Through Ubisoft Toronto’s $25,000 investment, five fourth-year GAME students will be selected for each of the next five years to receive a $1,000 scholarship that recognizes excellence in game art, music, programming, production and leadership.

The award is designed to help students create a professional and polished portfolio before embarking on their career.

The scholarship highlights an ongoing commitment to advancing equity, diversity and inclusion in the technology and game sector shared by both DDH and Ubisoft Toronto.

The first set of awards will be presented in December 2024.

To learn more about Brock’s GAME program, visit brocku.ca/game

