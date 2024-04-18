SurgePays to Participate in Water Tower Fireside Chat Series

Live Presentation on April 23, 2024, at 11:00am ET

BARTLETT, Tenn., April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurgePays, Inc. (Nasdaq: SURG) (“SurgePays” or the “Company”), a technology and telecom company focused on the underbanked and underserved, today announced that Chairman and CEO Brian Cox, will be participating in the Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at 11:00am ET.

This event is open access for all investors to participate. Topics will include:

A review of LinkUp Mobile’s service offering relative to the existing competition.

A discussion of LinkUp/Surge’s competitive advantages, particularly with respect to its unique and potentially disruptive distribution strategy.

An analysis of the projected service unit economics and any near-, mid-, and long-term milestones/goals management has in place for the rollout.



Interested parties can register for the event at the link below. Replays of the webcast will also be available after the event.

About Water Tower Research

Water Tower Research is modernizing Investor Relations through research-driven communications and Investor Engagement. Sound investment research begins with good information. At WTR, we help companies and investors connect by creating expert information flow and strategies that are the foundation of a successful modern investor relations platform. Our analysts and capital markets professionals bring decades of unrivaled Wall Street experience and insight to a new digital world of investor communications and engagement. Our research and investor content is distributed across traditional research aggregators like Bloomberg, FactSet, etc., proprietary direct distribution lists, social media, search engines, and our website. As a result, every institutional and retail investor has equal access to our high-quality company research. Our mission is to help companies take control of their IR program and proactively reach investors while bringing investors a consistent flow of quality information to help them understand our clients’ businesses, industries, and the investment opportunities they present.

About SurgePays, Inc.

SurgePays, Inc. is a technology and telecom company focused on the underbanked and underserved communities. SurgePays technology-layered platform empowers clerks at over 8,000 convenience stores to provide prepaid wireless and financial technology products to underbanked customers. SurgePays prepaid wireless companies provide services to over 260,000 low-income subscribers nationwide. The company ranks as the 345th fastest-growing tech company in North America according to the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500. Please visit SurgePays.com for more information.

