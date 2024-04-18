Record number of new home commencements in first quarter of 2024

The data shows that a record 11,956 homes were commenced in the first three months of 2024, up 63% on the same period of 2023. This is the highest number of annual residential commencements for this period since records began in 2015. In the last 12 months (April 2023 to March 2024) 37,408 units were commenced, up 37% on the prior 12 months.
