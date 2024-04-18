Gov. Justice announces $1.1 million for water and wastewater infrastructure upgrades; Department of Transportation awarded $3.3 million

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice today announced the allocation of nearly $1.1 million in non-federal match funds to enhance water and wastewater infrastructure in five West Virginia counties.

Additionally, the West Virginia Department of Transportation was awarded nearly $3.3 million through the PROTECT grant to reconstruct a portion of State Route 39 and raise the roadway outside of the flood zone of the Cherry River.

The counties receiving water and wastewater infrastructure funding include:

Shady Spring Public Service District

Shady Spring Public Service District has secured $2 million from the United States Environmental Protection Agency (US EPA), with a $500,000 non-federal match from the Governor's Office. This funding will be used for the Glen Morgan Wastewater Treatment Plant upgrade, which aims to replace and expand the plant's equipment, enhance its capacity to 1.6 million gallons per day, and prevent future equipment failures.

Town of Alderson

The Town of Alderson received $372,000 from the US EPA, with a $93,000 non-federal match from the Governor's Office. The funding will be used for The Town of Alderson Water System Rehabilitation and Expansion Project, which will cover pre-award expenses and the design phase of a water project. This project aims to upgrade the current water system and extend service to Riverside Rest, enhancing water service reliability and fire protection in Greenbrier, Monroe, and Summers counties.