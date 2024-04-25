Warren Heffelfinger Named CEO of the International Sports Sciences Association (ISSA)
International Sports Sciences Association (ISSA) appoints Warren Heffelfinger as new CEO, focusing on growth and innovation in fitness and wellness education.
I look forward to building upon the foundation laid by Andrew and the team, driving innovation, and continuing to elevate the standards of fitness and wellness education.”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Sports Sciences Association (ISSA), the global leader in fitness and wellness education and certification, today announced the hiring of Warren Heffelfinger as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).
— Warren Heffelfinger
Heffelfinger joins to lead the next chapter of ISSA’s growth as it expands its presence in professional education for fitness, wellness and health professionals. Andrew Wyant, who has served as CEO since 2018, will assume the role of Chief Growth Officer, leading the sales, marketing and business development functions of the business and will remain as a Director on the Board.
Most recently CEO of Ingenio, a wellness-focused PE-backed platform, for more than a decade, Heffelfinger brings extensive experience in building, scaling, and acquiring businesses in this area. Further, his passion for fitness and education, aligns seamlessly with ISSA's mission to empower fitness and wellness professionals around the world.
"We are thrilled to welcome Warren as CEO to continue elevating the ISSA vision of bringing healthier living to 100 million people by 2030," said Wyant. "Warren’s expertise and commitment to excellence make him the perfect fit to lead ISSA. I’m excited to work closely with him on our continued expansion in fitness and wellness."
Heffelfinger shared his enthusiasm about the new role, stating, "I am honored and excited to lead ISSA, an organization that I have admired from a distance for many years. I look forward to building upon the foundation laid by Andrew and the team, driving innovation, and continuing to elevate the standards of fitness and wellness education."
The appointment of Heffelfinger comes at a time when the fitness industry is evolving rapidly, and ISSA is poised to capitalize on emerging opportunities. The organization remains committed to providing high-quality education, certification, and support to fitness and wellness professionals, empowering them to make a lasting impact on the health and well-being of individuals worldwide.
About International Sports Sciences Association
International Sports Sciences Association (ISSA) is the global leader in online fitness and wellness certifications. For more than 35 years, ISSA has been committed to delivering comprehensive, cognitive, and practical education grounded in industry research. Rooted in Certified Personal Training certifications, ISSA offers over 50 fitness and wellness certifications and specializations, including a Yoga Alliance-recognized Yoga 200-Hour Teacher Training Course, Certified Personal Training en Español, Health Coaching, Nutrition, and more. To date, ISSA has educated nearly half a million trainers across 176 countries.
Tami Nealy
International Sports Sciences Association
+1 602-463-5727
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok