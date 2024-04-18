Ireland’s chairmanship represents an opportunity, as stated in Harnessing Digital: The Digital Ireland Framework, to be “a strong voice in Europe for a balanced approach to digital regulation in areas such as data, digital markets, digital services, cyber security and AI, bringing Ireland’s expertise and experience.”
You just read:
Digital Ireland Conference underlines Ireland’s position as digital leader at heart of European and global digital developments
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.