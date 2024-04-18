Minister Kieran O’Donnell attends the Four Courts to see ongoing conservation works

The ongoing conservation works is primarily focusing on the Portland Stone capitals that ring the drum of the Four Courts and support the dome above. The stone capitals are in poor condition having been damaged by past events, including a major fire at the Four Courts during the civil war in 1922. The Outer Dome and Inner Dome, located above the Rotunda, suffered extensive damage as a result of the fire. The original timber roof and much of the interior and exterior were destroyed. An extensive restoration programme, carried out under the direction of T.J. Byrne, Principal Architect at the Office of Public Works was completed in 1932. Almost a century later, each capital must now be carefully removed from its position under the dome for a detailed structural examination.