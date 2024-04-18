Submit Release
Athene Announces Fixed Income Investor Conference Call

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athene Holding Ltd. (“Athene”), a leading retirement services company and subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO), announced it will host a Fixed Income Investor conference call on Thursday, May 9, 2024 at 10:00AM ET.

The call will feature members of Athene’s senior management team, who will provide an update on current business trends, new business origination, the investment portfolio, and capital.

An accompanying presentation, live webcast, and webcast replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of Athene’s website at ir.athene.com.

Conference Call Details:
Dial-in: 877-404-1236 (domestic) or + 1 215-268-9888 (international)

About Athene
Athene is a leading retirement services company with $300 billion of total assets as of December 31, 2023, and operations in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, and Japan. Athene is focused on providing financial security to individuals by offering an attractive suite of retirement income and savings products and also serves as a solutions provider to corporations. For more information, please visit www.athene.com.

Contact:

Jeanne Hess
Vice President, External Relations
+1 646 768 7319
jeanne.hess@athene.com


Primary Logo

