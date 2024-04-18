Salmonella Infections Linked to Fresh Basil Sold in Wisconsin

For Immediate Release April 18, 2024 Contact Elizabeth Goodsitt, 608-266-1683

Jennifer Miller, 608-266-1683

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), along with the Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection (DATCP), local health departments, and federal partners, is working to investigate a multistate outbreak of Salmonella infections linked to fresh basil. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 12 people in seven states have become infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella. This includes one person who lives in Wisconsin.

The organic basil was sold under the brand name Infinite Herbs in 2.5 oz clamshell-style containers at Trader Joe's stores in 29 states, including Wisconsin and neighboring states. Trader Joe's stores have pulled this product from shelves at their stores, and it is no longer available for purchase. More information on this recall and a full list of states where the product was sold can be found on the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) website.

Anyone who purchased the contaminated basil product should not eat it and should throw it away. Anyone who ate any of the contaminated basil and is experiencing symptoms of Salmonella infection, should contact a doctor right away and let them know about the potential contact. Signs and symptoms of Salmonella infection include diarrhea, abdominal pain, fever, and vomiting that lasts for several days.

Salmonella infection, or salmonellosis, is caused by Salmonella bacteria that are spread by eating or drinking contaminated food or water, or by direct or indirect contact with fecal matter from infected people or animals. Salmonella is a common cause of diarrheal illness, though in rare cases it can cause bloodstream infections. Children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems may have more serious symptoms. Though most people will recover from salmonellosis on their own, some people may require extra fluids to prevent dehydration.

This investigation is ongoing. Find updates and additional information on the DHS outbreaks webpage. For free, confidential support finding a doctor or other health care provider, dial 211 or 877-947-2211, or text your ZIP code to 898-211. Find resources online at 211Wisconsin.org.