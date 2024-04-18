Enlight to Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on Wednesday, May 8, 2024

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlight Renewable Energy (“Enlight”) (NASDAQ: ENLT, TASE: ENLT.TA), a leading global renewable energy platform, today announced it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, before market open on Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

Conference Call Information

Enlight will host a conference call to review its financial results and business outlook on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. Management will deliver prepared remarks followed by a question-and-answer session. Participants can join by conference call or webcast:

Date: Wednesday, May 8, 2024 Time: 8:00 a.m. ET United States/Canada Toll Free: 1- 800-715-9871 International Toll: +1-646-307-1963 Conference ID: 4954929

Please register and join by webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3zqpmx44

Approximately one hour after completion of the live call, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://enlightenergy.co.il/info/investors/.

About Enlight

Founded in 2008, Enlight develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. Enlight operates across the three largest renewable segments today: solar, wind and energy storage. A global platform, Enlight operates in the United States, Israel and 9 European countries. Enlight has been traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange since 2010 (TASE: ENLT.TA) and completed its US IPO (NASDAQ: ENLT) in 2023. Learn more at enlightenergy.co.il.

