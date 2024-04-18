Illinois Liquor Control Commission Introduces Online Payments for Fines and Penalties

ILLINOIS, April 18 - The Illinois Liquor Control Commission's (ILCC) Legal Division is pleased to announce that licensees now have the ability to pay ILCC fines and penalties online through MyTax Illinois. Previously, licensees had no method to pay fines or penalties online. Licensees who have been assessed a penalty via an Offer in Compromise, Post-Conference Letter, or a Final Order of the Commission, can now pay those penalties via their MyTax Illinois Account.





"We are committed to making the process for licensees more efficient. The ILCC Legal Division is working hard to ensure that all our licensees get the information they need and will continue to streamline processes that can be automated," says Illinois Liquor Control Commission Executive Director, Lisa Gardner.





Please note, however, that fines or penalties for ILCC cases that are still being reviewed by the Legal Division cannot be paid online. Accounts may show placeholder values for these cases, but they will not appear in the online payments section of MyTax. Licensees can make payments via Credit Card or via an ACH withdrawal from their bank. Licensees who pay online will no longer need to send in a copy of their signed Offer in Compromise or Post-Conference Letter (licensees paying via check or money order will still be required to attach the signed Offer in Compromise or Post-Conference Letter to their payment). A step-by-step guide can be found on the ILCC Legal Division page.





About the Illinois Liquor Control Commission





The Illinois Liquor Control Commission's mission is to protect the health, safety, and welfare of the people of Illinois through careful control and regulation of the manufacture, distribution, and sale of alcoholic liquors and through the development of strategies to reduce youth access to alcohol products and the provision of training and education on responsible beverage service.





To learn more about the ILCC and its divisions, visit www.ILCC.Illinois.gov . To submit a tip or complaint to the ILCC's Enforcement Division, click here



