Law Enforcement Agencies Awarded Grants from State Opioid Settlement Funds

Funded projects focus on prevention, intervention, and treatment activities

MADISON, Wis. – Twelve Tribal nations, county, and municipal law enforcement agencies have received grants from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) for projects to prevent and reduce the dangers of opioid use. The projects include community drug disposal systems; programs that keep people with an opioid use disorder out of jail; education and training for staff on the medications for opioid use disorder, including how the medications are used as part of a treatment program; and treatment for jail residents with an opioid use disorder.

"Law enforcement agencies are a key part of the fight against the opioid epidemic—not only through enforcement efforts, but also through prevention and intervention," said Attorney General Josh Kaul. "These investments are great examples of how the funds that DOJ has helped to secure are enhancing the work being done to address substance use disorder."

"Here in Wisconsin, we've seen rates of substance use disorders and opioid-related deaths on the rise, and families and communities in every corner of the state have experienced the devastation of this epidemic firsthand," said Gov. Tony Evers. "Through these grants and with the help of our local partners, we're investing in evidence-based solutions to expand treatment, prevention, and recovery efforts across our state to help folks get the support they need and build a safer, healthier Wisconsin for everyone."

"The projects funded by these grants will save lives," said DHS Secretary-designee Kirsten Johnson. "We're pleased to partner with these law enforcement agencies to support efforts to address the health and safety needs of their communities."

This grant program is part of the DHS plan to use the state's share of the National Prescription Opiate Litigation settlement with opioid distributors and manufacturers negotiated in part by the Wisconsin Department of Justice. Wisconsin is due to receive more than $750 million through 2038, with 30 percent of the funds to be used for state government projects managed by DHS with approval of the legislature's Joint Committee on Finance. The remainder of the funds are for local needs as identified by the county and municipal governments that participated in the litigation.

Three million dollars of the $31 million received by DHS in 2022 was set aside for law enforcement agencies. All Wisconsin law enforcement agencies were invited to apply for funding. Six communities shared about $1.1 million of this funding last fall. Today's announcement of nearly $1.9 million in grants completes the distribution of these funds.

The grant recipients are listed below.

The Ashland County Sheriff’s Department received $228,152 to treat jail residents with an opioid use disorder.

received $1,000 to support community drug disposal systems. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received $425,352 to educate and train staff on the medications for opioid use disorder, including how the medications are used as part of a treatment program, to keep people with an opioid use disorder out of jail, and to treat jail residents with an opioid use disorder.

received $5,000 to support community drug disposal systems. The Madison Police Department received $183,511 for programs to keep people with an opioid use disorder out of jail.

received $400,000 to treat jail residents with an opioid use disorder. The Rhinelander Police Department received $22,676 for programs to keep people with an opioid use disorder out of jail.

These are one-time grants with funding available through March 31, 2025.

The projects funded by this grant program align with the goals of the national opioid settlement funds agreement. The goals require the funding to be used for prevention, intervention, treatment, and recovery support services.

Law enforcement officials and others interested in learning strategies to build healthy communities are invited to attend the 2024 Opioids, Stimulants, and Trauma Summit May 7-9 in the Wisconsin Dells and online. Registration is open through May 7.