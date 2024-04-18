Submit Release
Nighttime single-lane closure on Keawe Street for water and electrical work

LAHAINA, Hawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises highway users of nighttime lane closures along the state-owned portion of Keawe Street adjacent to the Lahaina Bypass (Route 3000) beginning on Wednesday, April 24.

There will be single-lane closures on Keawe Street between the Lahaina Bypass and Kupuohi Street from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. the next day. Traffic in both directions will be maintained through alternating lane control (contraflow) in the remaining lane. There will be signs and personnel to direct motorists at both ends of the work area.

The schedule for the closures, weather permitting, is as follows:

  • Closure of makai bound lane at 9 p.m., Wednesday, April 24, ending at 6 a.m., Friday, April 26.
  • Closure of mauka bound lane at 9 p.m., Monday, April 29, ending at 6 a.m. Friday, May 3.
  • Closure of mauka bound lane at 9 p.m., Monday, May 6 ending at 6 a.m., Friday, May 10.

The closures are necessary for work on the Kaiāulu o Kūkuʻia workforce housing project along Keawe Street. Crews will be conducting waterline tie-in work along with electrical installation and tie-in work. For more information on Kaiāulu o Kūkuʻia, click here.

