Pennsylvania Skill, powered by Pace-O-Matic, again congratulates Gaming Control Board on record revenue

Despite $554 million in record monthly revenue, casinos continue assault on skill games

Harrisburg, PA, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pennsylvania Skill, powered by Pace-O-Matic (POM), commends Pennsylvania’s casino industry which reported a record combined revenue from all forms of gaming during March 2024. 

The funding comes from slot machines, table games, internet gaming, sports wagering, fantasy contests and video gaming terminals (VGTs). This all-time monthly high figure of $554,625,294 tops the previous high figure of $534,215,808 from December 2023. This also showed an increase of 7.6% over the revenue figure from March 2023.

As the PGCB celebrates yet another big financial win, small businesses, veterans groups, volunteer fire companies and other fraternal clubs across the state also continue to operate and count on legal skill games.

“We are happy to see the success of the gaming enterprises under the jurisdiction of the PGCB,” said Mike Barley, spokesman for Pennsylvania Skill. “These numbers show, without a doubt, that there is room in the state for both casinos and skill games. There is no competition between the two.”

Barley said he doesn’t understand why casinos, especially Parx Casino, are spending hundreds of thousands of dollars to fight skill games when they continue to see record income.

“Sadly, $554 million a month is not enough to satisfy the out-of-state-managed casino industry,” Barley added. “Instead, they will spend their time and profits peddling untrue accusations about skill games and putting down small business owners and veterans who count on the legal skill games for supplemental revenue.”

Barley explained that Pennsylvania Skill supports legislation sponsored by Sen. Gene Yaw and Rep. Danilo Burgos that will regulate and tax skill games. There is bipartisan backing for the legislation that will put guardrails around skill game operations and provide as much as $300 million in skill game tax revenue annually for the state. Gov. Josh Shapiro wants to see skill game tax revenue as part of his 2024-25 state budget.

Several courts have ruled Pennsylvania Skill games are legal, including a unanimous Commonwealth Court in November. In addition to providing supplemental income to small businesses, Pennsylvania Skill games are manufactured in Williamsport and 92% of the income they generate stays within the local economy or the state. 


Jeanette Krebs  
Pennsylvania Skill  
717-418-6106
jk@krebs.solutions

