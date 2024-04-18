Black Rock Coffee Bar Continues Rapid Expansion with its 38th Store Opening in the Phoenix Metro Area

The boutique coffee chain now totals 43 locations in the Grand Canyon State

Scottsdale, AZ, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Rock Coffee Bar, known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel® energy drinks, has announced the grand opening of its 38th store in the vibrant Phoenix metro area – this time making its debut in San Tan Valley.

With five new Black Rock Coffee Bar locations opening in the last four months across the Grand Canyon State, and a total of 10 openings nationwide since January, the boutique coffee bar continues its growth trajectory, now boasting 43 stores across Arizona and 135 stores nationwide.

The new Black Rock Coffee Bar, located at 635 E. Hunt Hwy in San Tan Valley, will host a soft launch on Friday, April 19th, followed by its grand opening on Wednesday, April 24th. To celebrate its grand opening, customers can enjoy medium-sized drinks for $2.00 throughout the day at this new location, along with various promotions scheduled for the week.

We are excited to bring the unique Black Rock Coffee Bar experience to the thriving community of San Tan Valley,” said Mark Davis, CEO Black Rock Coffee Bar. “Our growing presence in the Phoenix metro area underscores our commitment to spreading our passion to serve our customers with friendly and fast service, and at the same time, creating welcoming spaces where customers can connect and unwind.”

The new 2000-square-foot Black Rock Coffee Bar store showcases the boutique coffee chains’ signature industrial modern design. This design philosophy is aimed at ensuring that visitors can not only enjoy their favorite beverages but also relax, work, or socialize in a laidback and inviting environment.

With 135 stores across the U.S., the popular coffee chain is set to become the go-to destination for all coffee enthusiasts seeking fast and friendly service. The skilled team of baristas at Black Rock are committed to enhancing the overall customer experience making it their mission to brighten their customers' day. Black Rock Coffee Bar’s mission is to be a positive force in the communities it serves.

Founded in 2008 in Portland, Oregon, an area of the Pacific Northwest known for its coffee excellence, Black Rock Coffee Bar continues its rapid expansion in the West and into the Sunbelt with locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Texas and Washington. The boutique coffee chain recently was named the Fastest Growing Private Company in Oregon and SW Washington in 2021 by the Portland Business Journal. In 2023, Black Rock Coffee Bar ranked 1179th among America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. Magazine’s 5000 Annual List.

The Black Rock culture prides itself on providing opportunities for young people to learn how to lead, run a business, and develop people skills.

About Black Rock Coffee Bar

Black Rock Coffee Bar is a national boutique coffee shop that is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel® energy drinks. Founded as a family owned and operated business in Oregon in 2008, Black Rock Coffee Bar has grown to 135 retail locations in seven states.

The Black Rock culture prides itself on not only being a positive force for the communities it serves, but also the team members that fuel their locations day in and day out. An important aspect of their team mission is to recognize those that go above and beyond by displaying the 4G’s of Black Rock - grit, growth, gratitude, and grace.

For more information, visit https://br.coffee/

Attachment

Beth Gast Black Rock Coffee Bar 5037024405 beth.gast@bgpublicrelations.com